Coronavirus Crisis: Pakistan confirms 646 affectees, death toll at 3

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 646 on Sunday after new cases were reported across all the provinces.

Total confirmed cases: 646

• Sindh: 292

• Punjab: 152

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 104

• Balochistan: 31

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 10

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 56

• AJK: 01

• Deaths: 3

Read more: Doctor from Gilgit Baltistan infected by coronavirus fighting for life after govt fails to provide safety suit

In an unfortunate development, a young doctor who was on duty of screening pilgrims arriving from Iran and other pilgrims coming into Gilgit Baltistan (GB) is in critical condition after being infected by the coronavirus.

According to the details, Dr Usama Riaz, who hails from Chilas of Diamer district in GB, was admitted in Gilgit District Headquarter Hospital on Friday night after falling unconscious and is presently fighting for his life on a ventilator.

Supreme Court of Pakistan moved to impose health emergency amid coronavirus pandemic

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) was on Saturday approached for imposing health emergency in the country amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the country.

The residents of Islamabad filed a plea in the court for imposing health emergency along with imposing a curfew to restrict movement of masses.

“Only those going out for emergency should be allowed to travel,” the plea said further seeking court directives for the government to conduct 10,000 tests on daily basis.

Read more: Coronavirus: COAS directs Army to fast-track help toadministration

Remember, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday directed the army to fast-track operations to help out the civil administration as the country grapples with a rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

PIA suspends international flight operations

The international flight operation will remain suspended from March 22 till March 28. However, domestic flights will continue as per schedule.

Sources privy to the development said, the decision has been taken on the directions of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Read more: Government, opposition on one page to combat coronavirus outbreak

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser says government has decided to establish a parliamentary committee on Coronavirus with representation from both opposition and government.

Talking to various opposition leaders on telephone, he said the committee will present proposals and review government’s measures to overcome the global pandemic.

Asad Qaiser said all political forces are on the same page in the fight against Covid-19.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has contacted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and PML-N leaders, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Coronavirus spread all over the world

US Vice President Mike Pence’s office staffer tests positive.

A staff member in Vice President Mike Pence’s office has tested positive for coronavirus, Pence’s spokesperson said Friday evening.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus. Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Katie Miller.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus, and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to Reashutter schools to limit the spread.