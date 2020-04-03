Coronavirus Crisis: KP govt to provide relief package for 2 million families

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan says government will provide coronavirus relief package to more than two million families across the province.

Talking to media in Bannu, he said registration of poor families under Ehsas program and BISP has begun and relief cheques will be distributed among deserving people within two days.The Chief Minister also visited quarantine center and isolation ward in Bannu.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided coronavirus protective kits and equipment to all the rescue stations of the province.

According to Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad, it includes 150 protective kits and other necessary equipment to keep the rescue workers safe.

At least 37 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in different areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours, raising the tally of such patients to 311.

In his tweets, KP’s Minister for Heath and Finance Taimur Khan Jhagra said that out of the 37 confirmed cases, 17 were reported in Peshawar, six in Kohat and five in Lower Dir.

He maintained that all the 42 coronavirus test results of the Zaireen kept in quarantine centres in DI Khan and Peshawar came out as negative today. The minister said that 65 Zaireen were tested positive and 269 were declared as healthy so far.