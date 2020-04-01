Coronavirus: 3 more patients recover in Sindh

Three more patients recovered from novel coronavirus in Sindh and tested negative for the disease on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government.

Murtaza Wahab said the total number of recovered patients in the province now stands at 54.



“People should learn that isolation or social distancing is the only cure to coronavirus. These 54 isolated themselves, can you?”

Last night, eight more patients recovered in Sindh and their tests for coronavirus came out negative.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan has jumped to 2039, whereas, 59 patients have recovered from coronavirus pandemic across the country, according to the National Command and Control Centre.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).