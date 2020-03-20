Coronavirus: 1st death report confirms in Sindh; Pakistan’s death toll now at 3

Pakistan’s tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 453 on friday, after new cases were reported in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has confirmed the death of a 77 year old COVID-19 patient in the province.

Total confirmed cases: 453

• Sindh: 245

• Punjab: 78

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 23

• Balochistan: 81

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 02

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 23

• AJK: 1

Deaths: 3

The minister Dr Azra said the patient was was a cancer survivor and had diabetes and hypertension when he contracted the virus. She added that the patient did not have any travel or contact history.

Earlier this week, two patients from KP who tested positive for the coronavirus had died, officials said. The patient from Sindh who passed away today was the first death from local transmission of the virus.

PM Imran Khan Orders to open Chaman Border

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan took to Twitter to announce the opening of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border to Afghanistan for trucks to crossover to the other side.

PM Imran Khan said that despite the global pandemic of COVID-19, coronavirus Pakistan’s resolve to stand by and support the people of Afghanistan in their hour of need.

DGISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar Briefing related to control coronavirus

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar, taking over the briefing, said: “The army is in full swing to tackle the coronavirus alongside the civil governments.”

Addressing a press alongside SAPM Awan and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza he said,“the army chief has directed all formations to inspect risk assessments at district and tehsil level and help civil administration tackle the pandemic,” he said.

“We are helping the governments with quarantine facilities as well,” he said, adding: “We are stationed at all the entry points; there is a comprehensive strategy in place.”

The Peshawar, Sialkot, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Multan airports will be operational from March 21 and the Army and Rangers personnel will help the civil administration there as well, he said.



Coronavirus spread out 170 countries

Spain has ordered all hotels in its territory to close to help stem the spread of coronavirus, under a new measure announced in the state official bulletin on Thursday.

The measure orders “the suspension of opening to the public of all hotels and similar lodgings, tourist accommodation and other short-term accommodation… situated on national territory,” the official notice published in BOE read.

Ayatollah Khamenei praises Iranians

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a live speech on state TV for the Persian new year, praised Iranians for their “dazzling” sacrifices to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the worst-affected country in the Middle East.

“These acts of sacrifice were made by medical groups, physicians, nurses, assistants, managers and the staff working in hospitals,” said Khamenei, who looked healthy despite rumours that he had been infected with the new coronavirus that has killed 1,284 people in Iran.

Italy badly effected by Coronavirus

The world’s richest nations poured unprecedented aid into the global economy on Thursday as coronavirus cases ballooned in the new epicentre Europe, with the number of deaths in Italy outstripping those in mainland China, where the virus originated.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres worried about Coronavirus

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned that a global recession, “perhaps of record dimensions”, was a near certainty.

“This is a moment that demands coordinated, decisive, and innovative policy action from the world’s leading economies,” Guterres told reporters via a video conference. “We are in an unprecedented situation and the normal rules no longer apply.”

