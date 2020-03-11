Corona Virus: CM balochistan chairs high level meeting today

Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has summoned a high level meeting today (Wednesday) to review prevention strategy to deal with spread of novel coronavirus after first case was reported in the province.

The meeting would be attended by the Chief Secretary Balochistan and heads of other concerned departments.

The situation arising after returns of pilgrims from Iran will come under discussion,where a total of 291 people have now died of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital. The number of total cases in the country has jumped to 19.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, had said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.