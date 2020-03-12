Corona Virus: Balochistan govt suspends biometric attendance system

The Balochistan government on Thursday has suspended biometric attendance in the government departments for a month, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, reported.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan during a high level meeting to review prevention strategy to deal with deadly virus.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG Police and other concerned officials. The meeting was briefed about setting up isolation wards in Chaman, Dalbadin and Gwadar.

The meeting decided to take strict measures for screening at Gwadar, Turbat airports, while the pilgrims would be shifted to their respective provinces from Taftan.On the occasion, CM Balochistan Jam Kamal directed the concerned authorities to ensure provision of funds to fight the coronavirus threat.

Earlier, a 12-year-old boy was diagnosed with novel coronavirus at a Quetta hospital. The number of total cases in the country has jumped to 19.

Dr Shams, a focal person for the isolation ward, had said the boy who arrived in Quetta from Iran via Taftan border last night tested positive for the disease at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.