Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 240,848, recovery rate rose to 145,311

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 240,848 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

Total confirmed cases: 240,848

• Sindh: 99,362

• Punjab: 84,587

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 29,052

• Balochistan: 11,052

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,731

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,605

• AJK: 1,459

Deaths: 4,983

• Punjab: 1,955

• Sindh: 1,637

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,054

• Balochistan: 124

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 142

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 31

• AJK: 40

RECOVERED: 145,311

Read more: 3,359 new cases of (COVID-19) emerged in the country in the past 24 hours

As many as 3,359 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged in the country in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of cases to 240,847.

61 more people fell prey to the highly contagious disease during this period, pushing the country’s death toll to 4,983, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on coronavirus.

