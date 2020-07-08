The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 237,489 after new infections were confirmed in the country.
• Sindh: 97,626
• Punjab: 83,599
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:28,681
• Balochistan: 10,919
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,650
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,595
• AJK: 1,419
Deaths: 4,922
• Punjab: 1,929
• Sindh: 1,614
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,045
• Balochistan: 124
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 140
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 30
• AJK: 40
RECOVERED: 140,965
CORONA CASES IN PAKISTAN ROSE TO 237,489 RECOVERY RATE ROSE TO 140,965
The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 237,489 after new infections were confirmed in the country.