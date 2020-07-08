CORONA CASES IN PAKISTAN ROSE TO 237,489 RECOVERY RATE ROSE TO 140,965

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 237,489 after new infections were confirmed in the country.

• Sindh: 97,626

• Punjab: 83,599

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:28,681

• Balochistan: 10,919

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,650

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,595

• AJK: 1,419

Deaths: 4,922

• Punjab: 1,929

• Sindh: 1,614

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,045

• Balochistan: 124

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 140

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 30

• AJK: 40

RECOVERED: 140,965