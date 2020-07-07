CORONA CASES IN PAKISTAN ROSE TO 234,509, RECOVERY RATE ROSE TO 134,957

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 234,509 after new infections were confirmed in the country.
• Sindh: 96,236
• Punjab: 82,669
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:28,236
• Balochistan: 10,814
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,557
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,587
• AJK:  1,383
Deaths: 4,762
• Punjab: 1,899
• Sindh: 1,572
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,038
• Balochistan: 124
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 140
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 30
• AJK: 36
RECOVERED: 134,957