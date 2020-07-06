Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 231,818, recovery rate rose to 131,649

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 231,818 on Monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

Total confirmed cases: 231,818

• Sindh: 94,528

• Punjab: 81,963

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 28,116

• Balochistan: 10,814

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,494

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,561

• AJK: 1,342

Deaths: 4,762

• Punjab: 1,871

• Sindh: 1,526

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,028

• Balochistan: 123

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 137

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 28

• AJK: 36

RECOVERED: 131,649

Saudi Arabia announces Hajj health measures for domestic pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the 2020 Hajj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims.

In June, Saudi Arabia had decided to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending Hajj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times.

Touching the Holy Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam will be banned during the Haj this year, and a social distancing space of a meter and a half between each pilgrim during the rituals including mass prayers and while in the Kaaba circling area will be imposed.