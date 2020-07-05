Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 228,474, recovery rate rose to 129,830

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 228,474 on Sunday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

Total confirmed cases: 228,474

• Sindh: 92,306

• Punjab: 81,317

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 27,843

• Balochistan: 10,766

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,292

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,545

• AJK: 1,288

Deaths: 4,712

• Punjab: 1,871

• Sindh: 1,501

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,020

• Balochistan: 123

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 134

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 28

• AJK: 35

RECOVERED: 129,830

England enjoys ‘Super Saturday’ after coronavirus lockdown eases

England eased restrictions and reopened after nearly three months of lockdown with people rushing to restaurants and saloons to get their first haircuts as the country took a step towards resumption of normal life.

Some pubs started serving from 6am sparking worries of over-indulgence on what the media dubbed a “Super Saturday” of restrictions being eased.

Britain has been the European country worst hit by the coronavirus, with more than 300,000 infections and an official death toll of 44,131.