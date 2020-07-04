Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 225,283, recovery rate rose to 125,094

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 225,283 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
Total confirmed cases: 225,283
• Sindh: 90,721
• Punjab: 80,297
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 27,506
• Balochistan: 10,717
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,292
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,536
• AJK: 1,214
Deaths: 4,619
• Punjab: 1,844
• Sindh: 1,459
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,002
• Balochistan: 122
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 130
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 28
• AJK: 34
RECOVERED: 125,094
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.
