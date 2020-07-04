Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 225,283, recovery rate rose to 125,094

July 4, 2020 admin Main 0

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 225,283 on Saturday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
Total confirmed cases: 225,283 
• Sindh: 90,721
• Punjab: 80,297
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 27,506
• Balochistan: 10,717
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,292
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,536
• AJK: 1,214
Deaths: 4,619
• Punjab: 1,844
• Sindh: 1,459
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 1,002
• Balochistan: 122
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 130
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 28
• AJK: 34
RECOVERED: 125,094
Read more: Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million
Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.
The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organization.
 