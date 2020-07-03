Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 221,896, recovery rate rose to 113,623

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 221,896 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
 Total confirmed cases: 221,896
• Sindh: 89,225
• Punjab: 78,956
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 27,170
• Balochistan: 10,476
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 13,195
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,524
• AJK: 1,160
Deaths: 4,551
• Punjab: 1,819
• Sindh: 1,437
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 983
• Balochistan: 122
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 129
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 28
• AJK: 33
RECOVERED: 113,623
Five towns in Karachi’s District West go under smart lockdown
The Sindh government has decided to put five towns in Karachi’s District West under a smart lockdown under the second phase from 12am today.
The UC that fall under those towns includes Orangi Town’s UC 11 and 12, Sites’ UC 4 Metroville, Baldia Town’s UC 5, Gadap Town’s US 5 and Kemari’s UC 3.