Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 216,097, recovery rate rose to 100,802

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 216,097 on Thursday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
Total confirmed cases: 216,097
• Sindh: 86,795
• Punjab: 76,262
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,938
• Balochistan: 10,476
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,912
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,489
• AJK: 1,135
Deaths: 4,446
• Punjab: 1,762
• Sindh: 1,3477
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 973
• Balochistan: 121
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 26
• AJK: 30
RECOVERED: 100,802
The COVID-19 infection continues to spread at an alarming rate in the United States as a Reuters tally stated that almost 50,000 contracted the disease over 24 hours in the country on Wednesday, making it the largest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic.
The record follows a warning by the government’s top infectious diseases expert that the number could soon double to 100,000 cases a day if Americans do not come together to take steps necessary to halt the virus’ resurgent spread, such as wearing masks when unable to practice social distancing.