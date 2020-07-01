Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 213,470 , recovery rate rose to 100,802

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 213,470 on Wednesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of July 01, is as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 213,470
• Sindh: 84,640
• Punjab: 76,262
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,598
• Balochistan: 10,476
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,912
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,489
• AJK: 1,093
Deaths: 4,395
• Punjab: 1,762
• Sindh: 1,3477
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 951
• Balochistan: 121
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 26
• AJK: 30
RECOVERED: 100,802
More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
