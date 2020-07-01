Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 213,470 , recovery rate rose to 100,802

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 213,470 on Wednesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of July 01, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 213,470

• Sindh: 84,640

• Punjab: 76,262

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,598

• Balochistan: 10,476

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,912

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,489

• AJK: 1,093

Deaths: 4,395

• Punjab: 1,762

• Sindh: 1,3477

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 951

• Balochistan: 121

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 26

• AJK: 30

RECOVERED: 100,802

More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.