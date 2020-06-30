Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 , recovery rate rose to 98,503

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 30, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 209,337

• Sindh: 81,985

• Punjab: 75,501

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,115

• Balochistan: 10,426

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,775

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,470

• AJK: 1,065

Deaths: 4,304

• Punjab: 1,727

• Sindh: 1,343

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 935

• Balochistan: 119

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 24

• AJK: 28

RECOVERED: 95,407

More than 10.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 504,269 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.





