Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 , recovery rate rose to 98,503

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 30, is as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 209,337
• Sindh: 81,985
• Punjab: 75,501
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,115
• Balochistan: 10,426
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,775
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,470
• AJK: 1,065
Deaths: 4,304
• Punjab: 1,727
• Sindh: 1,343
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 935
• Balochistan: 119
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 24
• AJK: 28
RECOVERED: 95,407
More than 10.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 504,269 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
