Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 , recovery rate rose to 98,503

June 30, 2020

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 209,337 on Tuesday after new infections were confirmed in the country.
The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 30, is as follows:
Total confirmed cases: 209,337 
• Sindh: 81,985
• Punjab: 75,501
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 26,115
• Balochistan: 10,426
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,775
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,470
• AJK: 1,065
Deaths: 4,304
• Punjab: 1,727
• Sindh: 1,343
• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 935
• Balochistan: 119
• Islamabad Capital Territory: 128
• Gilgit-Baltistan: 24
• AJK: 28
RECOVERED: 95,407
More than 10.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 504,269 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
 
 
 