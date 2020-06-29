Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 206,512 , recovery rate rose to 95,407

The number of confirmed Corona cases in Pakistan rose to 206,512 on monday after new infections were confirmed in the country.

The province-wise break up of the total number of cases as of June 28, is as follows:

Total confirmed cases: 202,955

• Sindh:80,446

• Punjab: 74,778

• Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 25,380

• Balochistan: 10,376

• Islamabad Capital Territory: 12,395

• Gilgit-Baltistan: 1,442

• AJK: 1,049

Deaths: 4,167

RECOVERED: 95,407

576 MORE PEOPLE TESTED POSITIVE LAST 24 HOURS IN PUNJAB province

576 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 74,778.According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, eight more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the province to 1,681. Thus far, 26,026 patients have been cured of the disease in the province.

576 fresh cases were detected after 8,389 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.A total of 498,496 tests have been conducted in the province so far.



