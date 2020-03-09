Colonel Mujeeb embraces martyrdom in operation against terrorists in DI Khan: ISPR

An officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred on Monday as security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The martyred officer, identified as Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was a resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter, the ISPR told the media.

According to the media wing of the military, the operation against terrorists, who were hiding out near Tank area of DI Khan, was conducted out based on confirmed intelligence, the ISPR noted.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation, two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

“During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from terrorist hideout,” the ISPR added.