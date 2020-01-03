CNIC condition for buyers to be enforced from February: Chairman FBR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Shabbar Zaidi has said that condition of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) condition for the all the buyers will be enforced by next month on Friday.

“The condition of CNIC on purchase of over 50,000 rupees was never taken back”, Shabbar Zaidi said while talking to journalists in Islamabad.

He said the traders are cooperating with the government, the condition of show of CNIC will be enforced from February.

Zaidi said still the FBR has to focus on many sector, from where the taxes are being collected but not being received by the government.

The government had faced retaliation from the traders, last year, when it enforced the mandatory condition of showing CNIC over purchase of rs.50000 or more.

Earlier on July 23, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had made it mandatory for all buyers to show their Computer National Identity Card (CNIC) while making purchases over Rs50,000 from a sales tax registered person.