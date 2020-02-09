CNG stations reopen across Sindh for 12 hours

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh province have reopened for 12 hours after the closure of 168 hours.

According to the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the fuel stations across the province were opened for 12 hours from 7:00 am on Sunday.

Gas supply resumed at CNG stations in Karachi as well as other parts of the province at 7 am, which will remain open until 7 pm, according to Sui Southern Gas Supply Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The SSGC said that any further decision to open the gas stations in the province are linked with the availability of gas pressure.

The gas supply at the CNG stations has suffered during the winter season due to excessive use. Amid low gas pressure, the SSGC has rescheduled the opening of CNG stations in the province bringing it down from the opening of the stations for four days in a week to two days and that even for 12-hours or even less than that.



