CM Sindh orders closure of wedding halls, shrines across province

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has ordered the closure of wedding halls, shrines and festivals across the province to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

The chief minister issued these orders while chairing a meeting of the taskforce formed to monitor the coronavirus situation in the province.

Madressahs have also been told to halt educational activities.

The Sindh Disaster Management Authority has also been directed to start recruiting volunteers.

The provincial chief secretary has been directed to issue notifications in this regard.

Moreover, Shah has also instructed Commissioner Sukkur to conduct the tests of pilgrims that will be reaching the city. He had also directed the officials to keep him updated minute by minute so decisions can be taken at once.

The chief minister also issued directions to the chief secretary to shut down the National Institute Management (NIM) and has directed his ministers to avoid attending events.

“By God’s mercy, the situation is still under control. But we need to be prepared for every eventuality,” he said.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 28 on Friday night, after seven more cases were reported. The cases were reported at the Taftan border which connects, Pakistan and Iran.

Karachi has been the worst affected city so far, with 14 of the total confirmed cases. Of the remaining, five cases have been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and one case has been reported each in Hyderabad and Quetta.

The epicentre of the outbreak has now shifted to Europe, which is recording a rapid rise in new cases every day.

Separately the provincial government has advised careful use of available resources given a potential large-scale outbreak of the coronavirus.

All dargahs, mosques and mazaars have been advised to set timings for visitors and provide sanitizers and soap during rush hours.

The health department has also been directed to set up a desk at the district level and maintain contact with the Auqaf department.

Prayer leaders have also been asked to spread awareness about the coronavirus during Friday sermons and after daily prayers.

The inspector general of jails, Sindh has asked for all prisons in the province to be sterilised.

He has also issued instructions to staff not to use biometric attendance machines.

Meanwhile, prisoners and staff have been given safety masks and prisoners have been told to desist from physical contact with each other.

Educational institutes across the province will remain closed till May 30, 2020, the provincial government announced on Thursday.

“Summer vacations are being preponed in Sindh & schools in Sindh will reopen on the 1st of June 2020. Decision has been made by cabinet,” tweeted Advisor to the Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab.

Previously, the Sindh government had announced the closure of schools, colleges and universities as well as coaching centres across the province till March 13.

The decision had been taken to ensure that the quarantine period of Pakistani pilgrims who had arrived from Iran and were suspected of having the coronavirus, would have ended.