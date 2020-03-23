CM Punjab Usman Buzdar announces lockdown in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 14 days to control the spread of coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the steps being taken by the provincial government to tackle the pandemic.

CM Punjab said the lockdown will be enforced from tomorrow at 9am till April 6. The pillion ridding in the province will be banned in the province during the lockdown.

He said the shops of daily routine and medical stores will remain open during the lockdown, while markets, shopping malls and public places will remain close during the aforesaid period.

Earlier, the government of Punjab had sought deployment of the military troops in the province under Article 245.

Read more: Pakistan records sixth coronavirus death, tally confirmed cases at 803

Secretary Home Department of Punjab had wrote letter to the Federal Ministry of Interior seeking assistance of the military.

The provincial government seeks immediate deployment of the contingents of armed forces’ for assistance to the civilian set up.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday had announced a lockdown across the province starting midnight for the next 15 days after increase in the numbers of coronavirus patients.

“There shall be a complete ban on movement of people including Intercity or Interprovincial travel or gatherings of any kind for social, religious, or any other purpose at any place, public or private, including all offices, public or private situated within the territorial limits of province of Sindh,” a notification issued by the home department read.