CM Punjab to inaugurate ‘Open Defecation Free Punjab’ project today

Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday will inaugurate a project titled ‘ Open Defecation Free Punjab’ aiming to end the practice from the province.

The project seeks to end the practice of open defecation while emphasising the need for proper sanitation while highlighting and bringing awareness about the dangers of the act. 125,000 families will also be helped in erecting the structures for a washroom by the government.

In the first phase, 10 district villages in the provinces which have already been chosen will be getting facilities of public washrooms, the toilets will be created by the Punjab government and teams will be sent to create awareness and teach people the ethics of toilet usage in far-flung areas.

In the second phase, 70,000 families who are used to open defecation and can’t afford to have a toilet of their own will be given materials to construct one for themselves, free of cost.

