CM Murad, Murtaza Wahab test negative for coronavirus

Much to their relief, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab tested negative for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.

Murad Ali Shah and Murtaza Wahab took a coronavirus test after Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani was diagnosed with the disease.

Sources relayed Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has also tested for the virus, result of which is still awaited.

They said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail too has decided to take a COVID-19 test saying he came in contact with the affected minister on a number of occasions.

In a video message on Twitter earlier today, Saeed Ghani said he took a test for the covornavirus yesterday which has been declared positive.

Saeed Ghani said he has not shown any symptoms of the infection as yet. “I don’t have cough, flu, fever or any pain.” He said that he has decided to put himself in quarantine at his house for 14 days and assured that he will continue fulfilling his responsibilities from home.

The minister asked the people to take a COVID-19 test if they have any symptoms, urging social distancing to keep the disease at bay.