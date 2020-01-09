Chris Gayle hints to play cricket till age 45

An explosive opening batsman and former West Indies captain Chris Gayle has hinted to play franchise cricket till the age of 45.

The left-handed batsman wants to continue as long as possible in the international cricket for the Windies.

“Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, can target 45. Let’s target 45. The body is feeling good and I am sure I am getting younger as the days go on.” He said.

“A lot of people still want to see Chris Gayle playing in the middle. I still have a love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible,” He added.

Gayle is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Chattogram Challengers. He has played 401 T20 games and has scored 22 hundred at an average of 38.18.