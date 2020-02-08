China lauds Pakistan’s efforts during ongoing corona virus outbreak

China welcomed Pakistan’s efforts during the ongoing corona virus outbreak in the country.

Chinese Deputy Director-General of Asian Affairs Yao Wen has said during a joint briefing by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“China has the confidence, capacity and determination to win against and control this epidemic,” Wen said during a joint briefing by the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wen apprised the audience about the thorough and exceptional measures taken by the government of China to control the outbreak.

The number of deaths from China’s new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 722 on Saturday after another 86 people were reported dead from the virus. The Chinese Health Commission also confirmed another 3,399 new cases, with more than 34,500 confirmed infections across the country.

The meeting was held to update the participating Pakistani community, students and media about the joint efforts to support and facilitate the Pakistani community in China, especially Wuhan and Hubei province amidst the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The diplomat lauded the support from ‘iron brother’ Pakistan in this difficult time and thanked the Government of Pakistan for supplying medical aid.

He also mentioned the messages of sympathy from the president and prime minister of Pakistan to the Chinese leadership.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Naghmana Hashmi, in her keynote speech, paid tribute to the courage and resilience of the Chinese nation during these testing times and said that they have proven that they can control this outbreak with their extraordinary determination. She said that, like true brothers, Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder by the Chinese side.