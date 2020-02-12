Chaudhry Nisar landed in London, no possibility for his meeting with Sharif Brothers

Former Interior Minister and ex-leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar has landed in London, however, he ruled out possibilities to meet Sharif brothers.

Chaudhry Nisar interacted with media representatives in London where the politician said that he is on a private visit for his medical treatment and there is no possibility for his meeting with Nawaz Sharif or Shehbaz Sharif.

He said, “If Mian Nawaz Sharif is ill than I am ill too. Regardless of holding debates on a national government or any change, political instability and economic crisis must be ended in the country. I am in favour of dialogues between all political parties for coming out of the current situation of uncertainty.”

Earlier in the day, it emerged that Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan will leave for London through Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-785 where he is expected to hold key political meetings in London and his meeting with the Sharif brothers is also on the cards.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Nisar was having differences with the Sharif brothers over their policy of targeting state institutions especially after the Panama case verdict.

Nisar, who contested as an independent candidate in the general elections of 2018 from NA-59 and NA-63, lost to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

