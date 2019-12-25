Change of guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid

An impressive change of guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to commemorate his 144th birthday.

A smartly turned out cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy assumed guards’ duties from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) cadets.

Major General Muhammad Ali, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, paid homage to the Quaid. He recorded his expression in visitors’ book.

The day dawned with Quran Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum as a number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, are being planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan in their separate messages on this occasion have paid tribute to the Quaid.

The president said: “Today marks as a special day in the history of our homeland. For today, we witnessed the birth of a great leader, a leader who changed the geography of this continent and gave us our Motherland, our very own Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Khan said: “The Quaid personified impeccable integrity, exemplary character, selflessness and devotion to the cause of an independent homeland for the Muslims. His charisma inspired the Muslims of South Asia during the distressful times and circumstances.”

Quaid-e-Azam is amongst the great and visionary leaders of the twentieth century and has inspired millions across the world, the premier said, adding the decisive freedom movement spearheaded by the Quaid is a manifestation of his political insight and sagacity, as well as his firm commitment to the ideals of democracy and rule of law till his last breath.