Ch Nisar speaks-out about meeting with Sharif brothers in London

Former interior minister Chaudhary Nisar has left for Pakistan after two-week long stay in London.

In a informal talk with media before his departure for Pakistan, Chaudhary Nisar said that he underwent routine medical checkup during his stay in London.

He also informed that no meeting was held with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif or PML-N president Shahbaz Shrif during his visit to London.