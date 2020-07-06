Cease fire vilotion: FO summons Indian diplomat

Foreign Office on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said five innocent civilians, including three children, were injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Nikial Sector along the Line of Control on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 1595 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 14 shahadats and serious injuries to 121 innocent civilians, she said in a statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the Spokesperson said such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security, she added.

The FO spokesperson said by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The military’s media wing said the injured included two innocent boys and two elderly women.

It said Indian troops targeted the civilian population late last night. “Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing,” it added.