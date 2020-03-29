Canadian PM Trudeau’s wife recovers from Coronavirus

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau, the wife of Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has recovered from the novel coronavirus.

“I am feeling so much better and have received the all-clear from my physician and Ottawa Public Health,” she revealed on her Facebook page.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to everyone who reached out to me with their well wishes.”

Ms Gregoire-Trudeau had tested positive for Covid-19 on 12 March after returning from Britain, with her husband subsequently going into self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Mr Trudeau has since been giving daily press briefings from the porch of his residence.

“I strongly believe that science AND compassion will get us through this crisis,” his wife said. “That means listening and following the health protocols and staying at home for the time being.”

Yesterday, the Canadian leader told reporters he intended to remain at his family residence even though his 14-day isolation period had ended.

“We are continuing to follow the advice of health experts. And as everyone should do, we must try to stay at home, to isolate ourselves as much as possible, not to go out if not absolutely necessary,” Mr Trudeau said.