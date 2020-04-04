Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (pix) has warned US President Donald Trump that his decision to stop a shipment of masks intended for Canadian doctors would warrant retaliation۔
On Thursday, Trump ordered manufacturer 3M to stop exporting masks to Latin America and Canada.
Trudeau said that medical goods and services travel across the border both ways, with a significant number of Canadian nurses working in the US.
Canada’s PM threatens Trump after US keeps mask shipment intended for Canadian doctors
