Burden on healthcare system will increase if people do not follow the SOPs: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday emphasised the need for peddling awareness among the masses about precautionary measures against Covid-19 saying the country can pass an imminent peak of coronavirus cases in a better way if all people act responsibly.

He was addressing a select group of volunteers of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Prime Minister Khan thanked the youth for stepping up and assisting the district administration in the hour of need.

He cautioned that the burden on already strained hospitals and the healthcare system will increase if people do not follow the standard operating procedures seriously. He said it is vital to make commoners understand the importance of sticking to precautions to keep the virus at bay.

The premier stressed the need for following the SOPs religiously to prevent further spread of the contagion. He said July is a crucial month for Pakistan with regard to the fight against the pandemic.

Lauding the Tiger Force volunteers, Imran Khan said youth is the country’s future. He said they will also have to play a key role in the coming rainy season by planting an unprecedented number of saplings in the country’s history.