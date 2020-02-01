Brexit at last: Britain Leaves EU after 47 years of membership

United Kingdom has officially left the European Union after 47 years of membership and more than three years after it voted to do so in a referendum.

There were celebrations and tears across the country as the EU´s often reluctant member became the first to leave an organisation set up to forge unity among nations after the horrors of World War II.

Thousands of people waving Union Jack flags packed London´s Parliament Square to mark the moment of Brexit at 11 pm (2300 GMT) midnight in Brussels.

The Union flag will be removed from all EU institutions (one of which will be placed in a museum in Brussels) and senior EU politicians will probably make statements expressing that this is a sad day for Europe and that they want to remain the closest of friends with Europe.