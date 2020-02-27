Both coronavirus patients now ‘stable and improving’: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, said Thursday the two patients who were diagnosed with coronavirus a day earlier were stable and their condition was improving.

In a tweet, Dr Mirza said: “Both patients of #COVIDー19 are stable and improving.

“Contacts traced until now and tested are all negative,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the family of Pakistan’s first confirmed coronavirus patient has been cleared of suspicion over being infected, the Sindh health department said.

In a statement, the health department said the 22-year-old patient’s family underwent medical tests to check if they too were infected with the coronavirus; however, they tested negative and were consequently cleared.

It further noted that no positive case of coronavirus was reported during the day.

After the young man was tested positive, he was immediately placed in a quarantine at a private hospital on the National Stadium Road, while his family in an isolation ward. The health department then obtained the details of the passengers he had travelled with and dispatched a team to inspect his residence as well as his neighbourhood.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) standard operating procedures (SOP) dictate that everyone who came into contact with the infected person should be checked for the virus.

The 22-year-old’s condition had reportedly started to deteriorate on February 18 and he underwent a hijama — or cupping therapy — at a local health centre in Iranian city of Mashhad. After that, he suffered from a headache.

He had arrived in Karachi on February 20, indicating that there were chances that the thermal screening machines at the airports for those entering the country may not have worked after all.

The machines are supposed to immediately detect higher-than-usual body temperature.