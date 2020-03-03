Bloodshed of Muslims in Delhi has laid foundation of the breakup of India: Firdous Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Hindu extremism has reached its height in India under Modi-regime.

In a series of tweets today, she said it is not the first time that the Muslims are being persecuted and massacred in India.

She said the Modi’s fascist ideology is betraying the philosophy of India’s founding fathers and Indian society stands divided and the minorities are faced with worst kind of situation.

The Special Assistant said the massacre of innocent Muslims is a clear message to the Indian minorities that their lives and properties are not safe in India.

بھارت میں مسلمانوں پر ظلمت اور شب خون کی داستان نئی نہیں،لیکن مودی کے دور میں ہندو انتہا پسندی عروج کو جا پہنچی ہے۔آج مودی کا فسطائی نظریہ بانیان ہندوستان کے فلسفے پر کالک مل رہا ہے۔اقلیتیں تباہ حال ہیں اورمعاشرہ منقسم ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/IjT6oTGMTT

Firdous Ashiq Awan, however, said the bloodshed of Muslims in Delhi has laid the foundation of the breakup of India.

She said the killing of innocent Muslims by groups of Hindu goons has once again validated the two nation theory.

The Special Assistant said the blood of Muslims being spilled in India is proving true the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam.