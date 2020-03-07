Blast near Levies headquarters injuring 8 people in Chaman

A blast near the Levies headquarters took place on Saturday, injuring eight people including two Levies officials.

The blast took place at Taj Road near the Levies headquarters, confirmed police. Rescue teams were on their way to initiate relief efforts. Police said that a bomb disposal squad had been called to ascertain the nature and impact of the blast.

Police said that explosive material was planted in a motorcycle. The area was cordoned off as police started to collect evidence.

Balochistan government condemns Chaman blastBalochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani condemned the bomb blast. In a statement, Shahwani said that emergency has been imposed in Chaman hospital to provide immediate relief to the injured.

He said that Chaman Tehsildar and a Levies Risaldar were targeted in the attack. Both of them, Shahwani said, suffered minor injuries.

“Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has directed relevant officials to submit a report on the blast,”