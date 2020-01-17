BJP mislead international community on Pulwama issue: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan wants solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Speaking at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, he said that people of Occupied Kashmir are facing an indefinite human crisis in the shape of military lockdown and blockades for the past 165th days.

The Foreign Minister said BJP mislead the international community on Pulwama issue and construed Pakistan’s desire for peace as its weakness.

He said Pakistan wants peace for development and for this purpose, it opened Kartarpur Corridor not only for India but for the entire world.

About ongoing standoff between the United States and Iran, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is a partner of peace and wants solution to the issue through diplomatic means.

Turning to Afghanistan, he said establishing peace in Afghanistan is a shared responsibility of all the stakeholders.

He said increase in trade activities between Pakistan and Afghanistan is in the interest of both the countries.

The Foreign Minister also spoke on different aspects of Pak-US relations.