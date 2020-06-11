Bill Gates phones COAS, appreciates Pakistan Army’s role in polio eradication drive

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Microsoft Founder and Co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates discussed the anti-polio drive in Pakistan during a telephonic conversation, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR).

General Bajwa and Bill Gates exchanged views on the anti-polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan.

Bill Gates said that the armed forces of Pakistan were playing an effective role in the security and monitoring of the anti-polio drive.

COAS Bajwa said that it was the national responsibility of the armed forces and the military troops were playing its role in carrying out healthcare activities. He added that the health workers played a vital role to successfully run the anti-polio campaign which would be resumed within a few weeks.

They also exchanged views over the dangers of coronavirus pandemic besides discussing the usage of technology and awareness plans against COVID-19.