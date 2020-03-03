Bilawal lambastes PTI government’s ‘hypocritical policy’ over Nawaz Sharif

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday criticised the PTI government’s “hypocritical policy” over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his health.

“The government sent Nawaz Sharif to London itself and has now adopted a hypocritical policy in this regard,” Bilawal said. “[Prime Minister] Imran Khan should not lie to or cry in front of the people; he sent Nawaz to London himself.

“How can you say Nawaz is a criminal? If he was a criminal and if [Imran Khan] believes that he is a criminal, then why did he let him escape?”

The PPP chair said the PM should stop pretending to save the government.

Bilawal also spoke of the ongoing cases of corruption against the Opposition politicians. “We know that they are not interested in the corruption cases,” he said, adding that the prime minister’s motive was to continue his “puppet-show rule”.

“Imran Khan’s puppet-show rule sometimes strangles the media and sometimes usurps the civil society’s the freedom of expression,” he noted.

“His system is to defend his puppet-show rule,” the PPP boss said.