Bilawal Bhutto arrives in Madina, will perform Umrah

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in the holy city of Madina on Monday to pay his respect at ‘Roza-e-Rasool’ (SAWW).

The PPP chairman is currently in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari partook in the holy voyage in 2013 as well, he was accompanied by PPP leader and member of the Sindh Assembly Owais Muzaffar at the time.

It has been told that the leader of Pakistan People’s Party will offer special prayers in front of the Holy Kaaba for the security and prosperity of Pakistan during the pilgrimage.

Bilawal is being accompanied by member national assembly (MNA) Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.