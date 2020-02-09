Bangladesh win Under-19 cricket World Cup final by 3 wickets

Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against defending champions India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.

Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.

A brief rain break meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory.

India, who have held the title four times, had defeated Pakistan in the semifinal to qualify for the final match, while Bangladesh won against New Zealand.