Bangladesh produced a stunning fightback against defending champions India in Potchefstroom to win the Under-19 World Cup for the first time.
Set 178 to win, Bangladesh slumped to 106 for six before captain Akbar Ali got them back on track.
A brief rain break meant a revised target of 170 from 46 overs, with Rakibul Hasan scoring the winning run to secure a three-wicket victory.
India, who have held the title four times, had defeated Pakistan in the semifinal to qualify for the final match, while Bangladesh won against New Zealand.
Bangladesh win Under-19 cricket World Cup final by 3 wickets
