Bangladesh lose six as guests struggle to make large total

Teen fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Bangladesh a tough run as he struck thrice on Friday while the guests struggled to build substantial total in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

The 19-year-old dismissed debutant Saif Hassan in the third ball whereas he removed skipper Mominul Haque after managing to pile on only 30 runs.

Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto attempted to make up for their early loss however, managed to make 44 runs before he was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan through Abbas’s delivery.

Meanwhile, Mahmudullah was sent back for 25 runs marking the teen fast bowler’s third wicket.

Harris Sohail shone through in the 56th over as his dismissed the Tiger’s wicketkeeper Liton Das for 33 runs.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Pakistan opted for the same team that won the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December last year, playing with three fast bowlers and a lone spinner in Yasir Shah.

Bangladesh handed a Test debut to 21-year-old opener Saif Hassan and also included three pacers as well as a spinner in Taijul Islam.

After this Test, Bangladesh will head home and return for a one-day international (April 3) and second Test (April 5-9) — both in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed, Rubel Hossain

Umpires: Nigel Llong (ENG) and Chris Gaffney (NZL) TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)a