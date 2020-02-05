Bangladesh Cricket Team arrives in Islamabad for test series

Bangladesh Cricket Team has arrived Islamabad to play two-test match series with Pakistan.

The team stated to be team of tiger reached at Islamabad airport from a flight of Qatar Airways.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)members welcomed the Bangladesh team in a splendid manner.

After reception the guest team transported to hotel in a strict and fool proof security.

The first match of a two-match series will be played in Rawalpindi on February 11.