Bangladesh Cricket Team arrives in Islamabad for test series

Bangladesh Cricket Team has arrived Islamabad to play two-test match series with Pakistan.
The team stated to be team of tiger reached at Islamabad airport from a flight of Qatar Airways.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)members welcomed the Bangladesh team in a splendid manner.
Bangladesh Cricket Team has arrived Islamabad to play two-test match series with Pakistan.
After reception the guest team transported to hotel in a strict and fool proof security.
The first match of a two-match series will be played in Rawalpindi on February 11.