Balochistan health officials: 252 pilgrims declared free of coronavirus

Balochistan’s health officials on Saturday declared 252 pilgrims from Iran free from coronavirus after putting them under quarantine for 15 days.

According to Levies officials, the pilgrims were cleared after they were screened by the health officials.

Meanwhile, District Health Officer Abdul Ghani said the new pilgrims which arrived last night have been shifted to Pakistan House, adding that their screening will be conducted after 48 hours.

Remember, Pakistan-Iran border crossing at Taftan on Friday remained close for the sixth consecutive day as immigration and crossings from both sides remained halted amid confirmation of two virus cases in the country, both of whom had travelled to Iran for pilgrimage.

