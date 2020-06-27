BabarAzam, Imam playing badminton at hotel in Lahore, watch video

Pakistan limited-overs captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have found the way to keep themselves active at the hotel in Lahore as they prepare to leave for England tomorrow.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on social platforms where the duo can be seen playing badminton whereas Test skipper Azhar Ali and opener Shan Masood enjoyed their time playing video game.

Playing badminton ? or a video game ?Our players are keeping themselves active in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/8ZsMApuPXl

— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 27, 2020

It must be noted that Pakistan team is scheduled to depart for England on June 28 via chartered plan. A squad of 23 players instead of 29 is likely to travel to UK after 10 players tested positive for COVID-19.

Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Haider Ali and Shadab Khan had tested positive for the widely-spread virus. All these players have given samples for Test yesterday, results are expected today.

Meanwhile, reserve players including Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Rohail Nazir and Bilal Asif had also been tested for the virus as they are likely to join the team in place of COVID-19 positives, based on their results.