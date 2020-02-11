Babar Azam storms into top five ICC Test rankings for batsmen

Pakistan’s T20 skipper Babar Azam is now the fifth best Test batsman in the world, according to a new list issued by the ICC of the world’s top Test batsmen.

Babar’s instrumental 143 on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh saw him jump up two rankings above Australia’s David Warner and Cheteshwar Pujara of India.

The 25-year-old enjoys the top spot in T20I as well as third place in the ODI format.

India’s skipper Virat Kohli continues to top the Test ranking for batsmen.

Babar’s feat was acknowledged by a tweet from the ICC’s Twitter account.

