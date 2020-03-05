Aziz Memon’s death: Fawad demanded Sindh govt come clear on the matter

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday took to Twitter and shared his apprehensions on the murder investigations of journalist Aziz Memon.

The minister said that he had talked to Memon’s brother three days ago, he claimed that Memon’s brother was completely dissatisfied with the investigations.

مقتول خود قاتل بتا کر گیا ہے، ایسے کیسے خاموش ہو جائیں سندہ کے کرتا دھرتا اتنی آسانی سے اس قتل سے نہیں بچ سکتے https://t.co/jUc9IoeuvG

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2020

Fawad Chaudhry said that the deceased journalist’s brother was rightfully dissatisfied because those accused of the murder are themselves conducting investigations to arrest the perpetrators.

The minister demanded the Sindh government come clear on the matter and explain their position on it.

“The slain journalist has named the current Sindh regime as his murderer’s, the stains of the dead’s blood will not be washed away this easily,” said Fawad Chaudhry.

“Me and federal minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari had requested the speaker national assembly the next day after the incident was reported to hand over investigations to the federal government’s investigative agency rather than leaving it at the mercy of the provincial regime.”

پہلے دن @ShireenMazari1 اور میں نے اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی کو درخواست کی تھی کہ عزیز میمن کے قتل کی تفتیش وفاقی ایجنسی کو کرنی چاہئے، اس قتل کے پس منظر حقائق کی روشنی میں سندہ پولیس اس کی تفتیش کر ہی نہیں سکتی، آج سندہ پولیس نے جس طرح اس قتل کو طبعی موت قرار دیا وہ قابل مذمت ہے۔

— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 5, 2020

Chaudhry also claimed that the real story behind the murder, the facts related to it and the murderers will never be named, revealed or caught by the Sindh Police, they are incapable of doing so.

He said that the Sindh Police trying to portray the murder as a natural death earlier in the day is condemnable and worthy of a very strong protest.