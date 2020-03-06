Aziz Memon murder: Govt forms JIT to expose ‘real motives’, ‘culprits’

The Sindh government on Friday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to carry out a thorough probe into the murder case of journalist Aziz Memon.

“On the recommendation of Inspector General of Police Sindh, Karachi… and with the approval of the Competent authority i.e. Chief Minister, Sindh, the Home Department, Government of Sindh is pleased to constitute the Joint investigation comprising of the following in case FIR No.22/2020 u/s 302/364/147-PPC of PS Mehrabpur, District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad Range regarding murder of (deceased Senior Journalist Aziz Memon of KTN/Kawish) to ensure that real motives and culprits involved in such heinous act are exposed,” read a notification.

The JIT headed by the Additional IGP Hyderabad Range comprises of SSP Naushehro Feroze, SSP Benazirabad, representative of IB and Special Branch, Dr Ikram ud Din Ujjan, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof Dr Muhammad Akbar Qazir, Forensic Sciences and Toxicology Department chairman, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, senior research officer, and a police surgeon.

The JIT has been tasked to investigate the matter within fifteen days and submit its report to the government within a week’s time at the end of the probe.

Earlier, on March 4, brother of slain journalist Aziz Memon had rejected a report presented before the National Assembly’s (NA) standing committee, declaring the death due to natural causes.

Hafeez Memon said that presenting such a report on the high profile killing of his brother was a joke.

“We have earlier demanded to handover the investigations to SSP Investigations Tanvir Tunio, however, no one paid heed and it remain divided between the probe teams of the two districts,” he said.