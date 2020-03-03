Ayyan Ali returned to social media in a dramatic way

Pakistani supermodel Ayyan Ali, who returned to social media in a dramatic way on Monday, has informed her fans about her upcoming projects.

The model returned to social media after nearly two years of hiatus.

Sharing a dazzling photo on twitter, Ayyan wrote, “Hey guys … I hope ur all having a wonderful day so far :-)”

About her song Earthquake, the singer said, “I m very proud to announce that the audio of my song Earthquake that I released 5 years ago is still doing so well. My song Earthquake have had more then 30+million plays on SoundCloud & 15+ million views across on YouTube …”

3) There is a lot that I m workin on & is gonna be out Soon inshaaAllah.Earthquake Audio on SoundCloud: https://t.co/Dd684MeL4LYouTube channel: https://t.co/vKCBQWbQiM

— Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) February 29, 2020

About her upcoming projects, the model wrote, “There is a lot that I m workin on & is gonna be out Soon inshaaAllah. #Ayyan #ayyanearthquake.”

It may be noted here that Ayyan Ali was arrested at Islamabad airport on March 14, 2015 for carrying $500,000 and later, currency smuggling case was registered against her for allegedly trying to smuggle to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ayyan spent four months in Adiala Jail and the government also put her name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

